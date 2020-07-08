Bayer Roundup settlement hits hitch

A ship cruises recently on the Rhine River in front of the Bayer chemical plant in Leverkusen, Germa- ny. Bayer AG’s plan to settle its Roundup legal woes is being questioned by a judge who expressed skepticism about its proposed treatment of future claims. (AP)

Bayer's plan for moving on from its Roundup legal woes hit a snag barely two weeks after it announced a nearly $11 billion settlement of claims that the popular weedkiller causes cancer. A judge has expressed skepticism about the settlement's proposed treatment of future claims.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria described a plan to create a class-action case for future litigants as problematic in a court filing Monday and said he was "tentatively inclined" to reject it. He set a July 24 hearing date.

Shares of Bayer, which inherited the weedkiller through its purchase of Monsanto, fell 5% in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday.

Bayer's plan for the future class would establish a scientific panel to determine whether Roundup's active ingredient causes cancer, while still potentially allowing users of the herbicide to press claims. Many lawyers not participating in the settlement say the plan is designed to protect Bayer.

The San Francisco-based judge's misgivings won't derail the majority of the nearly $11 billion settlement, as any change to the handling of future claims wouldn't necessarily affect the rest of the deal. The company has already agreed to resolve about 95,000 of 125,000 existing lawsuits and has earmarked money it expects to cover the remaining cases.

"We appreciate the judge's order raising his preliminary concerns with the proposed class settlement, which we take seriously and will address" at the hearing, Chris Loder, a U.S.-based spokesman for the drugmaker based in Leverkusen, Germany, said in an interview.

NO END IN SIGHT

About 30,000 claims contending that Roundup causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are left unsettled. Some U.S. plaintiffs' lawyers are vowing to file another wave of new suits that could add tens of thousands to that total.

The judge's filing reinforces concerns from investors that Bayer's Roundup deal isn't enough to get it beyond the mountain of litigation, Alistair Campbell, an analyst at Liberum Capital, said in a note. While Bayer's market valuation is "deeply discounted" right now, that situation probably won't change until the company can convince the market that it's finally resolved the Roundup legal headache.

Bayer said late Monday that the class proposal is still on the table. The company insists that Roundup is safe and has appealed three U.S. jury verdicts against it.

"Thankfully, Judge Chhabria has seen the ruthless plan as an outrageous attempt to deprive every future victim of Monsanto's killer Roundup of their right to fair and full compensation and to a jury trial," Tom Kline and Jason Itkin, plaintiffs attorneys for users of the weedkiller who haven't settled their suits, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

The future class was the brainchild of Bayer's lawyers and some plaintiffs' attorneys , including San Francisco-based Elizabeth Cabraser and Samuel Issacharoff, a New York University law professor, according to court filings. It took a year of "unrelenting" settlement negotiations to come up with the plan, Cabraser said in a court filing. It's designed to provide funds to Roundup cancer patients in financial need and finance a review of the science underlying the cancer claims.

Some of Cabraser's colleagues, such as New York-based lawyer Hunter Shkolnik, opposed the novel class-action idea from the onset. He described it in an emailed statement as "nothing more than a legally infirm, backroom deal to protect Monsanto rather than compensating Roundup cancer victims."

SCIENCE PANEL

The science panel is designed to have independent experts make the decision on the chemical's toxicity, said William Dodero, Bayer's global head of litigation. "They will be selected by the parties by mutual agreement, and if there is not mutual agreement, each party will select two; the four will select the remaining fifth," he said last month. "They will be objective and a blue-ribbon panel to fully assess the evidence." If the panel finds that glyphosate is not a carcinogen, class members would be barred from recovering from their cases, according to court filings. Conversely, if the panel says the chemical can cause cancer, future Roundup users could proceed with their suits.

That's one of the sticking points with the class-action mechanism, Chhabria said.

"It's questionable whether it would be constitutional (or otherwise lawful) to delegate the function of deciding the general causation question (that is, whether and at what dose Roundup is capable of causing cancer) from judges and juries to a panel of scientists," he said.

He also questioned whether there is an incentive to join the class for future Roundup claimants, who would have five months after the class is approved to opt out of it. "Why would a potential class member want to replace a jury trial and the right to seek punitive damages with the process contemplated by the settlement agreement?" the judge asked.

Chhabria also worried that the science on glyphosate's cancer-causing properties is still evolving and questioned whether it would pass legal muster to have claimants bound by a lack of toxicity finding that is supplanted by a new study.

"Given the diffuse, contingent, and indeterminate nature of the proposed class, it seems unlikely that most class members would have an opportunity to consider in a meaningful way (if at all) whether it is in their best interest to join the class," he said.