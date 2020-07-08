Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 canceled

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 has been canceled, it was announced Tuesday.

"The best interests of the festival attendees, riders, vendors, and staff will always be our top priority," Bentonville Bike Fest Founder Kenny Belaey said in a news release. "We're putting 2020 behind us and planning for Bike Fest '21. Please be safe and stay tuned for updates later this year. Keep the pedal to the medal!"

Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 was scheduled to take place May 1 to 3 then rescheduled to Aug. 7 to 9.