LR Board of Directors notebook

Bid to bar evictions in pandemic tabled

Little Rock city directors Tuesday delayed a vote on a resolution that would urge a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution, spearheaded by Ward 2's Ken Richardson, urges owners and managers of residential rental properties to "halt evictions at every stage of the process," suspend late fees for rental payments and not report missing or late rental payments until the state of emergency has been lifted.

The resolution also calls on Gov. Asa Hutchinson to issue a statewide moratorium on evictions, late fees and reporting of late or missing payments, and to establish an emergency fund to help tenants who cannot pay rent because of the public health crisis.

But some city directors worried that the resolution did not have any teeth in it. City Attorney Tom Carpenter said the resolution carries no sanction and is only as powerful as the "moral authority" of the board making an encouragement to residents.

"This is something that we're giving false hope to people who are in a very sad situation. We're sitting up here passing something that makes them think that we're really doing something," At-large City Director Joan Adcock said.

She added that it could cause fear for property owners who depend on rental income.

Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines said he believes the city cares about people hurt by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ordinance needs more time to be considered and more outreach to landlords needs to be done.

Hines said he was also worried that the resolution as stated could cause confusion with people thinking they wouldn't have to pay rent.

Hines made a motion to defer the resolution to the board's July 21 meeting, which the board passed. Richardson and Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb could be heard voting no on the deferral.

Richardson said the board had passed a similar resolution urging a moratorium on foreclosures during the 2008 financial crisis.

"We know it doesn't have any teeth. It expresses intent or concern from our city for a particular segment of our city," Richardson said. "It's putting us on the record saying we do have a concern."

Asked about Richardson's proposal, Hutchinson said in a written statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday that his office is communicating with entities that have been tracking eviction data and that he did not see a need for a statewide moratorium.

"As I've stated previously, individuals facing eviction should first work with their landlords and should reach out for assistance with a community support organization or legal aid," Hutchinson said. "I have not seen a need for broad executive action yet, but I will continue to monitor the situation."

Entertainment area gets board approval

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a new temporary entertainment district in the city, and extended the boundaries and hours of the existing River Market Entertainment District.

People will be able to consume beer, wine and mixed drinks from open containers throughout the River Market Entertainment District every day from 8 a.m. until midnight and from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, as well.

Previously, open containers were allowed in the area only on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as on some holidays.

The River Market Entertainment District was also expanded by two blocks and now includes the 100 blocks of South Rock Street and South Commerce Street. The district already encompassed the stretch from the 300 block to the 600 block of President Clinton Avenue, the 100 block of North Rock Street and the 100 block of North Commerce Street.

The board also approved a temporary entertainment district along Main Street, bounded by 12th Street to the north and 17th Street to the south. The area already contains an "outdoor dining room" established by several restaurateurs on the street in June.

The hours of operation for the South Main entertainment district are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will last for eight weeks.

Additionally, city directors signed off on a third ordinance that increases the amount of time temporary entertainment districts are allowed to exist, from five days to 120 days.

Recycling contract stays on slow track

The Little Rock Board of Directors again declined to advance an ordinance that would extend Little Rock's recycling contract with Waste Management.

No city director made a motion to move the ordinance to a third reading, so it will be read a third time either at the board's July 21 meeting or at a specially called meeting before then.

At previous meetings, city directors had expressed skepticism about approving contract terms that increased costs with a provider that previously removed glass from its list of recyclable materials. If approved, the new contract terms would add glass back to the list of recyclable materials.

Waste Management previously gave the city a July 8 deadline to accept the terms of the new contract, but City Manager Bruce Moore said he believes the company was willing to keep working with the city to reach a solution.

Moore said some concerns about the contract were raised by city directors and that Waste Management was aware that the vote could be delayed.

"We relayed to them today that that was a possibility, and they were understanding," Moore said.

Waste Management spokesman Bailey Moll said in a written statement that the company would continue to work with Little Rock, where it has provided the service for nearly 25 years.

"We look forward to earning the support of the Little Rock Board of Directors," Moll said.

If approved, the new contract terms would go into effect in April 2021 and increase the cost of recycling over three years but add glass, as well as additional food and beverage containers, to the list of materials that can be picked up for recycling.

The contract terms are contingent on approval from the three cities involved -- Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood. North Little Rock and Sherwood approved the terms last month.

The current Little Rock solid waste rate for recycling is $4.29 per month and $2.07 a month for extra carts. That rate does not include glass collection as a part of curbside pickup.

The rate would increase to $5.39 in the first year with $3 for extra carts, $5.58 in the second year with $3.11 for extra carts, and $5.78 in the third year with $3.22 for extra carts.