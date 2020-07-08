Commission oks large-scale plans

BENTONVILLE — The Planning Commission on Tuesday night unanimously approved two large-scale developments and a series of rezonings.

Large-scale approvals were for Table at the Station, 409 S.E. Sixth St., and The Enclave at Park Springs, 909 N.W. C St.

Plans for Table at the Station propose an expansion to the existing restaurant. Conversion of an existing temporary gravel parking into a permanent parking lot is also part of the plan, according to project details presented at the meeting.

The development provides 34 parking spaces, with seven on the street. The addition will be composed of cement-board siding. The existing structure will retain its wood siding, according to planning documents.

The Enclave at Park Springs plan calls for a planned unit development that will consist of 13 individual singe-family homes with a maximum density of six units per acre, according to planning documents. The project will be constructed in four phases, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved a rezoning and conditional-use permit for property at Southwest Fifth and Southwest F streets. The rezoning was from single-family residential to residential office, and the conditional-use permit is for a parking area that will be open to the public. The applicant is Bentonvest Fund IV. It could serve as an amenity to surrounding residents and visitors of the Bentonville Cemetery to the west, according to planning documents.

Other approved rezonings were for the Stuckey family from single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 107 S.W. F St., and for KCG BV from general commercial and planned unit development to medium-density residential at Southwest Buckeye Street and Southwest Juniper Avenue.

Other conditional-use permits that were approved include 2503 S. Walton Blvd. and 1402 Shane Lane for Hail Stop and Hail One Solutions. Plans are to set up tents to do hail damage repair at the locations. These are temporary uses and require conditional-use permits.

Planners also gave the OK for the planned residential development of Tylluan on Northeast Fillmore Street and a waiver for right of way and sidewalk widths for Motto Hotel on South Main Street.

The meeting was the first for new commissioners Reginald Wright and Eric Hipp. They replace Jim Grider and Scott Eccleston.