Five deaths reported on roads in state

At least four people have died in separate vehicle wrecks in the state, and one pedestrian was fatally struck by a car, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning when she was struck by the car in Little Rock, according to police.

Officers were sent to West 12th and South Woodrow streets around 5:30 a.m. and found Quanita Baker, 32, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Texarkana, a 50-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on East Street.

Texarkana police are investigating the fatal crash involving the motorcycle and a car, which happened about 2 p.m. at East and Division streets.

The motorcycle's rider was identified as Phillip Burnett, said Sgt. Kristi Bennett, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.

Burnett was heading north on East Street when his motorcycle struck a vehicle turning east in front of him, Bennett said.

A Paragould man died early Monday after a pickup he was driving crashed in Lafayette County, state police said.

Joseph S. Sessions, 21, was traveling east in a Ford F-150 on Arkansas 160 in Bradley at 12:48 a.m. when the pickup struck a bridge railing, according to a state police preliminary report. The pickup then went down an embankment and struck a tree before going into the water.

In Greene County, 29-year-old Timothy Wayne Clark Jr. died Monday after his Chevrolet Silverado hit a tree. State police said Clark, who was from Lafe, lost control of the vehicle around 3:20 p.m. while driving on Arkansas 34 East. The truck flipped before striking the tree.

Around 5:25 p.m. Monday, a 44-year-old woman died near a highway in Pulaski County after a her vehicle crashed into a culvert.

A report from the state police said Michele Langston of Jacksonville was heading north on Arkansas 107 south of Macon Road in a Chevrolet Malibu when she veered to the right and struck the concrete culvert in a ditch. Langston was transported to Baptist Health in North Little Rock and later died.

Information for this article was contributed by David Wilson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Lori Dunn of the Texarkana Gazette.