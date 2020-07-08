Gadgets & Gizmos

Sections
by Kelly Brant | Today at 2:18 a.m.
When one gets used to having frothed milk in her morning coffee, it's hard to give up. So after burning through three handheld milk frothers in as many years, I decided it was time to invest in something more substantial.

Enter the Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother. Unlike hand-held frothers, the Bistro also heats the milk as it froths. And it can be used without the frothing whisk as a milk warmer.

Simply insert the whisk attachment in the bottom of the canister — a magnet helps it lock into place — add up to ¾ cup cold milk, close lid, place the unit on the base and press the on button. The unit automatically shuts off when the milk reaches 158 degrees, and will not operate until the temperature drops below 122 degrees.

So far, I've used whole milk and 2% milk with excellent results. The Bistro produces extra lush, velvety foam in about 90 seconds.

However, the product has some major drawbacks. The minimum and maximum fill lines are hard to read making it easy to overfill, and the product is tricky to clean.

Handwash only.

$30

