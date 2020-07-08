Getting it straight

Rock Dental Missouri LLC reported having 465 employees in its application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. Incorrect data provided by the U.S. Treasury Department was included in a graphic in Tuesday's editions that listed the Arkansas businesses that qualified for loans of between $5 million and $10 million.
