Hot Springs OKs mask ordinance

The Hot Springs Board of Directors unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night that mirrors a "sample ordinance" the governor released last week regarding the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of covid-19.

City Attorney Brian Albright told the board the ordinance "does not require anyone to wear a mask."

Albright said the ordinance was the culmination of discussions between the Department of Health, the governor's office and the Arkansas Municipal League. The ordinance, which was added to Tuesday's agenda, supplanted a resolution the board placed on the agenda last week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in response to a rise in the number of covid-19 cases across Arkansas, issued on Friday an executive order that "clarifies local governments' responses to the health crisis," the city said in an email on Monday regarding the updated agenda ahead of Tuesday's board meeting.

Hot Springs' ordinance references guidance released by the Arkansas Department of Health on June 19, "which noted overwhelming scientific evidence that the wearing of face masks helps prevent the transmission of COVID-19.”