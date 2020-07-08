• Robert McLean, chief veterinarian at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, said keepers used a section of rough canvas fire hose tubing to fashion a 4-pound "doll" so that Tumani, an endangered 13-year-old lowland gorilla, can practice holding her infant, which is due in a matter of weeks.

• Tom Meighan, 39, a day after he quit as the frontman for the British rock band Kasabian, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work by a judge in Leicester after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee.

• Verlyn Brock, coroner of Colquitt County, Ga., said a 9-year-old girl died and her sister was seriously injured when the two and others, walking on a trail in Moultrie, took refuge under a wooden shelter during a sudden storm and a lightning bolt struck a nearby tree.

• Larry Ray Bon, 60, a disabled Army veteran who pleaded guilty to pulling a firearm from his wheelchair and wounding two people inside a West Palm Beach, Fla., veterans clinic, was committed to a mental-health facility for 25 years, federal prosecutors said.

• Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., is being sought on child-endangerment and assault charges after police said he was recorded live on social media punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head as the boy danced near an intersection.

• Darryl Varnum, 43, of Westminster, Md., who apologized and said he was drunk when he called in a death threat to U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., who sponsored legislation setting vaccination requirements for public school students, was sentenced to six months of home detention.

• Father Sergiy, 65, a defrocked, coronavirus-denying Russian Orthodox monk who has challenged Kremlin lockdown orders during the pandemic and called on followers to ignore church closures, was fined $1,250 for spreading false information.

• Brandon Webster, 24, the former boyfriend of a Montgomery, Ala., police detective, was charged with capital murder in her shooting death at her home just weeks after a court ordered him to stay away from her, authorities said.

• Amanda Good, Missouri state director of the Humane Society of the United States, said Bruno, a black bear who was tranquilized and relocated after he wandered into a St. Louis suburb, drawing hundreds of people curious to see the out-of-place animal, likely was looking for a mate.