J.E.B. Stuart statue down in Richmond

Crews lift the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart off its pedestal Tuesday on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. The statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee sits on state land in the background at left. (AP/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Work crews on Tuesday took down a monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism.

As a crowd cheered, crews strapped the huge bronze equestrian statue in harnesses and used a crane to lift it from its granite base to be trucked away. Some in the crowd chanted "Black Lives Matter" after the statue was removed. One person sang, "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye."

The Stuart statue was installed on Richmond's Monument Avenue in 1907.

It depicts James Ewell Brown, or JEB, Stuart, commander of the Cavalry Corps of Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, in full uniform with a sword at his side, turned east as his horse faces north. The statue is 15 feet high, atop a 7-foot pedestal.

Inscriptions on the base are filled with tributes to Stuart, who was fatally wounded by a Union soldier and died at age 31 on May 12, 1864.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6i_DS7S69c]

"He gave his life for his country and saved his city from capture," reads one inscription.

The Stuart monument is one of several targeted by protesters in Richmond since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted nationwide demonstrations. Police declared an unlawful assembly on June 21 after rioters tried to pull it down with ropes.

Mayor Levar Stoney, citing his emergency powers on July 1, ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues. Stonewall Jackson's likeness was removed that day, followed by a statue of naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury. Stoney has said the statues will be placed in storage while the city seeks public input on what to do with them.

Stuart's has been the last major statue left standing, other than a monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee that's on state land.

The Lee monument also is scheduled for removal, but that has been blocked at least temporarily by an injunction issued in one of several lawsuits filed after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal last month.

Crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

