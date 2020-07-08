FRONT BURNER: Limoncello is good for more than sipping

I have a confession to make.

I don't make my own limoncello.

Usually, when given the choice between making something from scratch or buying ready-made, I'm going to make my own. The easy way, most of the time, is only so-so, and my goal is always outstanding.

That's why I bake cakes from scratch and make my own enchilada sauce.

But among the exceptions, along with pie crust, hot cocoa mix and refrigerated dill pickles, is limoncello.

I'm sure homemade limoncello is far superior to what I buy at the liquor store; but in this instance for me, convenience and cost make purchased the way to go.

A good bottle will run you $20 to $30, and it's ready to drink almost immediately. (Compared to about $50 per 2-bottle batch of homemade, plus a month waiting for it to be ready.)

Limoncello really is lovely on a hot day and in addition to sipping it straight, it's excellent in a variety of cocktails.

But if you find a whole bottle is a bit much for sipping, there are other ways to enjoy the citrusy liqueur.

Eat it.

Chicken Scaloppine With Limoncello Pan Sauce (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Chicken Scaloppine With Limoncello Pan Sauce

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (pounded to an even ¼- to ½-inch thick)

Salt and ground black pepper

1 egg

1 teaspoon mustard

Splash milk

¾ to 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (see note)

¼ to ½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ to ½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ garlic powder

Generous pinch red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, divided use

½ cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons limoncello

1 tablespoon capers, drained

Lemon slices, optional garnish

Lightly season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a shallow dish, whisk together the egg, mustard and milk.

In a separate shallow dish, combine the breadcrumbs, basil, oregano, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Heat oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet on medium-high heat.

Dip the breasts in egg mixture and then dredge in the seasoned breadcrumbs.

Cook chicken for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Transfer chicken to a plate to keep warm.

Add the broth and limoncello to the empty skillet and scrape the brown bits with a heat-safe spatula. Add capers and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated and mixture is beginning to thicken. Add the remaining butter and stir until melted.

Serve chicken with pan sauce spooned over top. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.

Makes 2 servings.

Note: To make fresh bread crumbs whirl 2 to 3 slices of sandwich bread in a food processor.

Mixed Berries With Limoncello Mascarpone Cream (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

Mixed Berries With Limoncello Mascarpone Cream

¾ cup whipping cream, chilled

4 ounces mascarpone cheese

11 tablespoons sugar, divided use

3 tablespoons limoncello

8 cups mixed berries such as blackberries, blueberries, cherries and raspberries

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Combine the whipping cream, mascarpone, 3 tablespoons of the sugar and the limoncello in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer or whip by hand using a whisk until soft peaks form.

Combine the berries and the lemon zest with as much of the remaining sugar as needed to sweeten; toss gently to coat. Serve berries topped with a dollop of the whipped mascarpone cream.

Makes about 8 servings.

Recipe adapted from epicurious.com

Peach-Limoncello Sorbet (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

This boozy sorbet can be made without an ice cream maker, but if you have one, feel free to use it.

Peach-Limoncello Sorbet

2 pounds peaches, peeled, pitted and cut into chunks

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ to 1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup limoncello

In a food processor or blender, combine the peaches, lemon juice, ¾ cup sugar and the limoncello. Process until smooth. Taste and add the remaining sugar if needed. Keep in mind cold dulls flavors, so you want the room-temperature mixture to taste a bit too sweet.

To make the sorbet without an ice cream maker, pour the mixture into a shallow pan or plastic storage container, cover and freeze until solid. Break the frozen mixture into chunks and pulse the frozen chunks in a blender or food processor until smooth, scraping the bowl regularly to redistribute. Pour mixture into a loaf pan or a lidded plastic storage container and freeze until scoopable.

To make using an ice cream maker, cover and refrigerate the mixture until chilled and then freeze the mixture according to manufacturer's instructions.

Makes about 1 quart.