Man, 28, shot Tuesday in Little Rock, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 28-year-old was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on Pulaski Street, Little Rock police said.

Bernard Hobbs told police he was leaving his girlfriend’s home somewhere on Pulaski Street around 10:20 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, and a passenger asked if Hobbs had any marijuana, according to a police report.

Hobbs said he did not, and began to walk away when he heard a single gunshot.

He drove himself to the emergency room, according to the report. Police searched the area Hobbs described for evidence of a crime scene but did not find anything, the report states.

Hobbs’ vehicle was investigated by police, who saw several bullet holes including on the rear driver’s side door.

No description of the shooter was available in the report.