Man killed in fire in Texarkana ID'd

TEXARKANA -- A man who died in a house fire early Sunday on Preston Street has been identified as 36-year-old Anton Robinson of Texarkana.

Robinson was in the home with his mother, Wanda Robinson, 67, and his brother, Kedrick Robinson, 38, when the fire started about 6:25 a.m. Sunday, said Texarkana Fire Marshal Jim Wall.

Wall said fire investigators believe the cause of the fire was an electrical problem. He said an electrical outlet was the origin, and there was a pile of combustibles near the outlet.

Two rooms of the house were destroyed, and the rest of the house received extensive smoke damage, he said.

Wall said Kedrick Robinson helped his mother escape through a window.

"He tried to help his brother out and couldn't get back in for the smoke and the fire," Wall said.

Wanda Robinson and Kedrick Robinson were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Wall said the family had contacted the American Red Cross to help find a place to stay.