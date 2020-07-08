Maumelle says no to mask mandate

The city of Maumelle adopted a resolution Monday night that "strongly encourages" the use of masks in public places in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the resolution stopped short of a mandate because of concerns expressed by council members.

The City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution made public Tuesday afternoon stating that the city encourages those who may safely wear facial coverings to do so, but it notes that the city is not attempting to mandate the use of masks nor will it attempt to penalize those who choose not to wear such face coverings.

"I recommend and encourage people who can't social distance to wear a mask unless you have a health condition that prevents that," Mayor Caleb Norris said.

Councilman Chad Gardner said the resolution allows the city to make a statement that it cares about residents' safety, but that it also puts the burden on businesses to enforce their rules.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order last week allowing cities to adopt limited requirements for people to wear masks in public places.

Hutchinson said the state waited until now to create the model ordinance because he wanted to allow time to fully educate the public on the value of wearing masks and to ensure consistent policies throughout the state.

"I do not want to have 500 cities across Arkansas having 500 different ordinances and all approaching it in different ways," Hutchinson said.

Fayetteville, Conway, Eureka Springs, Little Rock and Rogers have recently passed ordinances or resolutions requiring masks in public.

A public comment read during the Maumelle meeting asked City Council members to pass a mandate that would require masks be worn outside homes because of public-health risks.

Council member John Vaprezsan said he wasn't sure if he was in favor of a mandate, but that he would be in favor of a resolution encouraging people to wear masks. He said based on conversations he'd had with the city's Police Department, he didn't believe the city had enough officers to enforce a mandate.

"It's unenforceable, a dog without teeth," he said.

Council member Ken Saunders said people don't fully understand the situation and that people like him die from wearing masks.

"I had to wear a face mask when I went to the oncologist, and my blood oxygen levels were well below 80%," he said. "There are people dying from this. Some people are concerned that more people are dying from lack of oxygen that have preexisting conditions than are dying from the virus. So we want to think twice before we force people to wear a mask."

Saunders also said there is some question over the masks' effectiveness.

"Now politically they are always effective, but in reality they may or may not be," Saunders said. "I would strongly object to our city passing some kind of ordinance that would require a face mask.

"I have no problem with resolutions encouraging it, but there are a lot of people like me that are respiratory challenged that have problems with this."

Council member Terry Williams said she wants to see the covid numbers go down and if the resolution helps then she was in favor of it, but she pointed out the only thing about the resolution that can be enforced is that it helps businesses enforce their rules. She said she supported that, as well.

City Attorney Melissa Krebs said the resolution gives businesses the option to call police if a patron refuses to follow the business' policy on mask-wearing, but she pointed that was already an option even without the resolution.

If patrons refuse to leave the business, Krebs said, they could be arrested for criminal trespass.