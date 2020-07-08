Motorcyclist dies in West Memphis crash, state police say

A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday morning with a minivan in West Memphis, state police said.

Darryll Alexander, 51, was riding a Harley Davidson north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Interstate 40 south service road around 11:40 a.m., according to a state police preliminary report.

A southbound Dodge Caravan tried to turn onto the service road, the report states, and collided with the motorcycle. Alexander died, and no additional injuries were listed by state police.

A few hours later, around 2:40 p.m, a 27-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash in Bee Branch.

A Dodge Ram was traveling north on U.S. 65 when it crossed into southbound traffic, according to a separate report, and struck a Hyundai Accent.

A passenger in the Accent, Emma Crawford, died, and the drivers of both vehicles were listed by state police as injured.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of both wrecks, according to state police.

At least 297 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.