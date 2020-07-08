• Johnny Depp said Tuesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had made "sick" claims of abuse and falsely branded him a monster, as the actor testified in a U.K. libel case that hinges on who was the aggressor in the celebrity couple's violent, toxic relationship. Depp is suing British tabloid The Sun over an April 2018 story headlined "Potty - How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?" The newspaper's lawyers plan to use Heard's allegations of abuse by Depp to defend the "wife beater" claim. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star strongly denies Heard's claims that he assaulted her during their tempestuous marriage, and is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton. "These sick claims are totally untrue," Depp said in a written witness statement, adding that Heard's allegations hurt his career and had "been a constant issue in my casting." A three-week trial over his libel claims opened Tuesday at the High Court in London. It is one of the first major cases to be held in person since Britain began to lift its coronavirus lockdown. While Heard isn't on trial, the case is also a showdown between the former spouses, who accuse each other of being controlling, violent and deceitful. It is set to put the two performers' complex private lives under a microscope. Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse each other of abuse. Both wore face coverings over their noses and mouths as they arrived by separate entrances for proceedings that have been spread over several courtrooms to allow for social distancing.

• Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley said his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. "My youngest daughter was shot last night," Smiley, host of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, said Monday. "I'm just so angry right now." Smiley said his daughter, Aaryn, was "going to be fine," adding that he was headed to Houston to be with her. Houston police reported an incident in which a woman was shot in her vehicle Sunday night but have not released her name. Police have said three men and a woman were injured when someone opened fire in a Houston intersection Sunday night. Police said none of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said the suspect shot three men stopped at a red light after an argument. Police said the woman, who wasn't involved in the altercation and was in another car, was hit by at least one stray bullet while waiting for the light to change. Police say the suspected gunman fled.

Photo by AP

Actress Amber Heard, center, arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Johnny Depp has a starring role in a real-life courtroom drama in London, where he is suing a tabloid newspaper for libel over an article that branded him a "wife beater." On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court is due to begin hearing Depp's claim against The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 story alleging he was violent and abusive to then-wife Amber Heard. Depp strongly denies the claim. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)