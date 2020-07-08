New Arkansas offer David Okwera a versatile big

Australian big man David Okwera, who recently received an offer from Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick, is very versatile, according to Olgun Uluc of ESPN Australia.

Okwera, of Melbourne, had offers from Mississippi State, Wake Forest, Utah, Bradley, Indiana State and Georgia Southern prior to the one from the Razorbacks on Monday. He has also added offers from Maryland and Akron.

“David’s versatility for his frame is what stood out the first time I watched him play. He’s around 6-9 to 6-10 and looks to have the potential to put on a bunch of muscle,” Uluc said. “He has a good touch around the rim and is among the more athletic guys in his class here in Australia, but it’s his versatility on both ends that separated him.

"He can bring the ball up the floor, is an underrated passer and is really active on the defensive end.”

He averaged 12.2 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game at the U20 Australian Junior Championships in February.

“You’d often look at a box score after the first quarter and think he hasn’t done much, but he’s got 6-3-3 and a handful of steals and blocks,” Uluc said. “He doesn’t do any one thing extremely well, but his skillset is so broad and he’s so effective on the defensive end that’s yet to be an issue.”

A 2021 prospect, Okwera was happy to get the offer from Patrick after hearing good things about Arkansas from some friends of his cousins.

“Very ecstatic about receiving an offer from Arkansas," Okwera said. "From what I’ve heard it’s a fantastic place to be. While on the phone to Coach Pat, I could tell he’s a great person."

Arkansas offered 2022 guard Dyson Daniels last July. He attends NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.