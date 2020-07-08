Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Savannah Wilson, 25, of 3490 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and unlawful use of a communication device. Wilson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Arkansas State Police

• Kirsten Annika Gallegos, 29, of 33A Paseo Del Pinon in Sante Fe, New Mexico, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Gallegos was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Erica Ann Blanco, 23, of 1003 S. 12th Place in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Blanco was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Cody Lee Winn, 26, of 1706 S.E. Moberly Manor Drive was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Winn was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Zachary Allen Avans, 21, of 501 N. Third St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons. Avans was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Matthew Gene Gragg, 22, of 3042 Box Car St. Apt. 106 in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Gragg was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeremy Levi Stamps, 39, of 14523 Arkansas 12 West in Gentry was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Stamps was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Adorio Adell Wilson, 34, of 223 S. 21st St. in West Memphis was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance. Wilson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Autumn Stewart, 21, of 775 W. Sycamore St., was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Stewart was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention center on $2,500 bond.

• Milton Brown, 32, of 775 W. Sycamore St., was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Brown was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention center on $2,500 bond.

• Kristopher Buren, 44, of 1900 N. Garland Ave., was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buren was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Matayo Artist, 23, of 7021 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 4E in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery, assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Artist was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Justin Oswalt, 21, of 501 N.E. Whitney St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, theft of property and theft by receiving. Oswalt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• David Satterfield, 35, of 2333 Dead Horse Mountain Road, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Satterfield was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Napolean Marlowe, 29, of 713 White Oak Drive in Forrest City was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Marlowe was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Darren Canada, 49, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons. Canada was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Cassius Dean Gladden, 32, of 516 N. 36th St. was arrested Sunday in connection with seven counts of aggravated assault. Gladden was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Yulissa Martinez, 22, of 1112 W. Tulsa St. No. 22 was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Martinez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Darius Williams, 32, of 815 N. Pleasant St., was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Alexis Nieto, 22, of 971 Terry Lane, was arrested Sunday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Nieto was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Shawn Patrick Bagley, 35, of 705 W. Putman St. Apt. D3 in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bagley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Takieo Teiko, 41, of 3190A Singletree Ave., was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Teiko was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Luis Delgado, 40, of Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Delgado was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Alvis Watkins, 40, of 15293 Strawberry Ridge Road in Gravette, was arrested Sunday in connection with fleeing, theft by receiving and forgery. Watkins was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Nicholas Baird, 21, of 10219 Mortensen Road in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Baird was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.