POLICE BEAT: Little Rock motorist jailed after vehicle crash

Little Rock motorist jailed after vehicle crash

A Little Rock woman was arrested on four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and three other felony charges after her vehicle struck another vehicle Monday night, according to a report.

Police were sent to 1701 Westport Drive where they were told that a driver, who had been following a vehicle at high speeds, subsequently struck the vehicle, the report said. Officers arrested Marquita Harper, 29, the report said.

Harper told officers she had four children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and everybody involved had minor injuries, according to the report.

Harper was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail and is charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor; felony aggravated assault; felony aggravated assault on a family member; and felony criminal mischief.

Drug transaction reported; man held

Little Rock police arrested a man after witnessing a drug transaction late Tuesday morning, according to a report.

Officers approached John Colbert, 30, after the transaction about 11:45 a.m. at 600 Hardin Drive and saw him throw a digital scale into the trash, the report said.

During his arrest, police found methamphetamine, MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy), Xanax and marijuana on him, according to the report.

Colbert was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; felony possession of MDMA; felony possession of Xanax; and felony possession of marijuana.

