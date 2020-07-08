Presley sticks with baseball

SPRINGDALE -- Jace Presley had chances to play college football, but ultimately he remained committed to baseball and Crowder College.

That looked to be the right choice Tuesday night as the 6-4 right-hander was impressive, throwing five shutout innings in his final appearance of the Perfect Timing Collegiate League at Tyson Park.

The Greenwood graduate allowed one hit and struck out nine to help his Perfect Timing Black team to a 6-2 victory over Perfect Timing White.

Presley was strong in his longest outing of the five-week league. He allowed only Lucas McCain's two-out single in the first inning. Only one PT White baserunner reached third base.

"My command was really good today," Presley said. "I was able to spot my fastball wherever I wanted it, spot the slider wherever I wanted it and I felt like I was working both sides of the plate.

"It's been a little difficult with the whole summer ball thing from going to high school to transferring to this. I didn't think I was going to play any [in the summer] and I had to kinda get my arm ready quick."

He pitched just four innings in high school before schools and sports were shut down because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a lot different from what I've done in the past, and I think that's for every pitcher out here," Presley said. "This is probably the best competition I've played with. It's a lot different than anything I've ever done.

"But I learned a lot more about playing better competition and pitching against them, learning hitters."

But baseball isn't the only sport where Presley excelled.

Presley, who started at quarterback for Greenwood as a senior, had some interest from schools like Pittsburgh and Texas Tech to play football. But he signed early with Crowder and stuck with that decision.

"It was a thought [to play football]," said Presley, who threw for 3,317 yards and 37 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last fall. "It was always baseball though. It was in the back of my mind, maybe, but I was already signed to play baseball."

PT Black Coach Zac Bottoms said Presley's building toward being ready to pitch for Crowder in the fall.

"Jace commanded three pitches today," Bottoms said. "He got ahead with the fastball, then mixed the change-up and slider really well. He had good composure throughout. We stretched him out further than he's gone. It's good. We're excited to see where he goes from here.

"He's gone step by step, getting better, getting back into shape after the long layoff. He pitched two innings, two innings and three innings. Then we give him a chance to start and he goes out there and gave his team a great chance to win today."

Presley's PT Black teammates got him all the runs he would need, utilizing three hits, three walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Kade Folmar led the PT Black offense, going 2 for 4 with a double and a triple. He drove in a run and scored twice. Jacob Nesbit also drove in two runs.

PT White avoided the shutout, scoring twice in the top of the seventh. Logan Lightner walked and scored a run. He also pitched two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out a batter.