Pulaski County jail inmate dies by apparent suicide

A Pulaski County jail inmate was found dead by apparent suicide, the facility’s first since 2016, in a single-person cell on Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Peacock, 45, was found during a routine security check just before 5:30 p.m. and jail staff members immediately began life-saving measures, the release said.

Peacock was pronounced dead minutes later by the facility’s medical team, according to the release.

North Little Rock police documents say Peacock was arrested on Sunday evening for assault charges after police entered a residence at 4511 N. Magnolia St. and subdued him with a Taser.

Peacock smelled of intoxicants and was shouting profanities at his wife and the officers, according to the report.

While en-route to the hospital for examination, Peacock made threatening statements towards officers, according to the report.

He grabbed the shoulder of the nurse while police were adjusting the handcuffs to flee officers and had an apparent seizure in the hospital, after which he was “very apologetic” for his actions that night, the report said.

Peacock had been charged for misdemeanor assault on a family member and misdemeanor assault.

He was a former State Hospital clinical psychologist who had testified in murder trials up to 2016.