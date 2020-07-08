Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulaski County jail inmate dies by apparent suicide

by William Sanders | Today at 4:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Fencing installed along the second floor railing in the two-story jail pods at the Pulaski County jail. ( Jeff Mitchell)

A Pulaski County jail inmate was found dead by apparent suicide, the facility’s first since 2016, in a single-person cell on Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Peacock, 45, was found during a routine security check just before 5:30 p.m. and jail staff members immediately began life-saving measures, the release said.

Peacock was pronounced dead minutes later by the facility’s medical team, according to the release.

North Little Rock police documents say Peacock was arrested on Sunday evening for assault charges after police entered a residence at 4511 N. Magnolia St. and subdued him with a Taser.

Peacock smelled of intoxicants and was shouting profanities at his wife and the officers, according to the report.

While en-route to the hospital for examination, Peacock made threatening statements towards officers, according to the report.

He grabbed the shoulder of the nurse while police were adjusting the handcuffs to flee officers and had an apparent seizure in the hospital, after which he was “very apologetic” for his actions that night, the report said.

Peacock had been charged for misdemeanor assault on a family member and misdemeanor assault.

He was a former State Hospital clinical psychologist who had testified in murder trials up to 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT