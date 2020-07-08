Sections
State sports briefs

Today at 2:38 a.m.

RUNNING

Club's season canceled

The Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix season has been canceled.

The season, which started with five races, has been shut down since the coronavirus pandemic started in March. Any races, which elect to schedule, can do so, but races will not be scored for RRCA membership and awards won't be handed out.

All members will have their registration rolled over into 2021 at no cost. However, all members still need to register for 2021 for waiver purposes.

For more information, contact staterep@arkrrca.com.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Southside Batesville promotes assistant

Southside Batesville promoted defensive coordinator Brian Reardon to head coach at a school board meeting Monday.

Reardon, 46, takes over for Kenny Simpson, who left Southside Batesville after nine seasons to become head coach at Searcy. He played at Newport and was part of the Greyhounds' then-Class AAA state championship team in 1991 under the late Bill Keedy.

Southside Batesville earned a share of the 2-4A Conference championship in 2019.

-- Jeremy Muck

