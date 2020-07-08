The Rockfish files

The Baltimore Sun

In late March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would stop enforcing many anti-pollution laws because of the covid-19 pandemic. On Aug. 31, as the Trump administration recently announced, the EPA is ending its lax enforcement approach. But that might be in the eye of the beholder. If there's been a consistent policy coming out of Washington these past three years, it's the White House's desire to deregulate polluters of all types but most notably in the energy sector.

As if to underscore that point, some U.S. Geological Survey scientists have been studying freshwater fish caught in Maryland waters for mercury poisoning, and the results are not good. The study first published in late May in a scientific journal, but reported more broadly by the nonprofit Bay Journal in late June, found nearly half of all samples turned out to have levels of what's known as methylmercury in concentrations so high they were unsafe to eat.

And what species found in Maryland waters turned out to have the highest amounts of this toxin, according to the research? That would be rockfish, or striped bass, the official state fish beloved not only as a worthy opponent by recreational fisherman but for its dinner plate appeal. Like oysters and blue crabs, rockfish are a Maryland tradition that, with all due respect to National Bohemian beer, practically define the Land of Pleasant Living. Alas, it appears the fish are exposed to mercury in their formative years: As an anadramous species, striped bass give birth in freshwater and their offspring live there in rivers for their first two years of life even as most adults return to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean.

Yet here's what is most important. Efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption, to address coal-fired power plants have been thwarted by the Trump EPA.

When you can't safely eat a fish caught from a river, attention must be paid. The question is not so much how did this happen as it's been decades in the making. The question that matters is, what are you going to do about it? Whether on duty or off, the Trump EPA has decided the answer is: Not much.