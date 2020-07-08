This sea container found in Wouwse Plantage, Netherlands, is equipped as a torture chamber, authorities said. (AP/Netherlands police)

Dutch hold 6 men after torture box found

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Dutch police arrested six men after discovering sea containers that had been converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed "torture chamber" complete with a dentist's chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs, a high ranking officer announced Tuesday.

Authorities said police conducted the raid before the torture chamber could be used and alerted potential victims, who went into hiding.

The grisly discovery was made last month by officers investigating leads generated by data from encrypted phones used by criminals. The communications network was cracked recently by French police. Detectives in Britain and the Netherlands already have arrested hundreds of suspects based on the encrypted messages.

Tuesday's announcement gave a chilling insight into the increasingly violent Dutch criminal underworld, which is involved in the large scale production and trafficking of drugs.

Photo by Kyodo News

A road reflects the damage from heavy rain in Kumamura, Ku- mamoto prefecture, in southern Japan. (AP/Kyodo News/Koji Harada)

Dutch police said last week that their investigations based on millions of messages from the EncroChat phones had led to the arrest of more than 100 suspects and seizure of more than 17,600 pounds of cocaine and 2,600 pounds of meth as well as the dismantling of 19 synthetic drugs labs and seizure of dozens of firearms.

A court in Amsterdam ordered the six suspects held for 90 days as investigations continue.

Turks say Europe-bound migrants halted

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish authorities on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle 276 migrants to Europe on board a ship, and detained eight smuggling suspects, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.

Acting on a tip, police and coast guard teams carried out an operation on the ship that docked near the coast of Narlidere, close to the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, Anadolu Agency reported. The boat was preparing to sail with the 276 migrants, including 46 women and 59 children, on board.

The migrants were from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia and Iran, the report said.

It wasn't immediately known where the ship's destination was. But Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe by way of the Greek islands across from Turkey's Aegean coast. Others also try to sneak into Greece across a river along the border.

Tuesday's incident took place as a search is underway in eastern Turkey for the wreck of a boat that sank in a lake on June 27, with dozens of migrants believed trapped inside.

So far, authorities have recovered 11 bodies. Five suspects have been detained in that tragedy.

Attacks kill 7 policemen in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide car bomber targeted an Afghan police convoy in eastern Nangarhar province Tuesday, killing four officers, including a police commander, an official said. Three other officers were killed in an attack in the country's south.

The suicide bombing, which struck at a market in the district of Khewa, also wounded 11 people -- nine civilians and two members of the security forces, according to Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

He identified the slain commander as Mir Zaman; the other three officers were Zaman's bodyguards.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local ISIS affiliate.

Also Tuesday, at least three policemen were killed and three were wounded in southern Zabul province when insurgents attacked their convoy in Shinkia district, authorities said, blaming the Taliban for the attack.

Soldiers carry out flood rescues in Japan

TOKYO -- Soldiers used boats Tuesday to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed along streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing.

Pounding rain since late Friday in the southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. More rain was predicted in Kyushu and the western half of Japan's main island of Honshu as the rain front moved east.

In Fukuoka, on the northern part of Kyushu, soldiers waded through knee-high water pulling a boat carrying a mother, her 2-month-old child and two other residents.

The disaster agency said 49 victims were from riverside towns in Kumamoto prefecture. Another victim was a woman in her 80s found inside her flooded home in another prefecture.

About 3 million residents were advised to evacuate across Kyushu, Japan's third-largest island.

Tens of thousands of army troops, police and other rescue workers mobilized from around the country worked their way through mud and debris in the hardest-hit riverside towns along the Kuma River. Rescue operations have been hampered by the floodwater and continuing harsh weather.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports