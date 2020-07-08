UNDER THE RADAR: Salem’s Tyler Siddons

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Salem’s Tyler Siddons.

Class: 2022

Position: Tight End/Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5, 248 pounds

40-Yard Dash 5.1 seconds

GPA: 3.0

Weight Room: 255-pound bench press, 235 power clean, 335 squat

Interest: Henderson State, Arkansas-Monticello

Coach Josh Watson on Siddons:

“He just has a nasty streak in him when he’s blocking. Receiving wise he has some work to do there, but we’ve been a power running team past two years, and he’s helped paved the way for a 2,000-yard rusher last year and he was just a sophomore and we were running the ball 40 to 50 times a game....I can see him turning into a tackle on the college level.”

Watson on how Siddons flourished during the second half of last season:

“This past year is his first year of varsity action. Halfway through the season, something just clicked. He battled through a broken hand; played with a broken hand all through the playoffs. He’s just a tough kid. He moves fairly well straight ahead. Footwork could be a little better and that’s something we’re working on. He’ll get a lot of work on that the next couple of years....He’s still slender. He doesn’t look 248. He definitely has the frame to add weight.”