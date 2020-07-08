Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Owner objects to WNBA plan

Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is not in favor of the WNBA’s social justice plans and has sent a letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league’s initiatives to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler, a Dream owner since 2011 who is also a Republican U.S. senator running for re-election in Georgia, asked the league commissioner to scrap plans for players to wear warmup jerseys with “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” and instead put an American flag on all uniforms and apparel. “The truth is, we need less — not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote,” Loeffler wrote. “And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.” In a statement, Engelbert said, “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice.” The WNBA players union put out a tweet Tuesday saying “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!” in response.

Mbah a Moute returns to Rockets

The Houston Rockets have signed free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute. It will be the second stint with the Rockets for Mbah a Moute 33, who played 61 games for Houston in the 2017-18 season. He is a 12-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Milwaukee, Sacramento, Minnesota and Philadelphia. Mbah a Moute, who has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 games, hasn’t played in the league since he was released by the Los Angeles Clippers in April 2019.

FOOTBALL

Eagles WR apologizes

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. “My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.” In a statement, the Eagles said, “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization. We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect.” Former Eagles president Joe Banner criticized Jackson on Twitter, saying “If a white player said anything about [African-Americans] as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.”