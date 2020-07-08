Work to close lane of I-40 east of NLR

An eastbound lane of Interstate 40 will be closed temporarily so work crews can install an overhead sign on the interstate just east of North Little Rock in Pulaski County, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
The lane, between mile markers 156 and 160, will be closed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, weather permitting, the agency said.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signs.
