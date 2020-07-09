$16M supported for virus tracing

The panel appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best uses of federal coronavirus relief funds endorsed on Wednesday requests for $16 million more to bolster contact tracing and for $7.8 million for forgivable loans for four developmental disability providers.

In May, the CARES Act Steering Committee signed off on the state Department of Health's initial request for $22.4 million for contact tracing.

The CARES Act is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. It provided $1.25 billion to the state.

Contact tracing is a key strategy for preventing the further spread of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Nate Smith said in a memo to the committee chairwoman, Elizabeth Smith, who also is secretary of the Department of Inspector General.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Nate Smith told the steering committee Wednesday that the Health Department's request for an initial $22.4 million for contact tracing was based on the assumption that the state would have about 1,000 active virus cases.

"Unfortunately, at this point, we are up and over 5,000 active cases, so we know that, although the 350 new contact tracing staff will be a big help, it is not going to be sufficient for what we anticipate our need to be," he said. "So together with the governor and in consultation with him, we have proposed basically doubling that, which still may not be adequate.

"We are becoming more efficient in our operations, so we don't want to ask for more than we need. But clearly what we have is not adequate for what we are seeing in terms of the epidemiology," said Nate Smith, who also serves on the steering committee.

Stephanie Williams, chief of staff at the Health Department, said the first vendor has been approved to provide 350 employees for contact tracing.

"We are now actually moving forward with processing to select a second vendor to double that capacity, so another 350 [employees]," she said. "That along with the first vendor and the fact that we already are doing contact tracing through the Department of Health and partner agencies will bring us to over 1,000 contact tracers."

In addition, Williams said, "we are looking to increase capacity for case investigation."

That's a clinical encounter and interview with a positive patient. These encounters are typically conducted by nurses "so we are interested in utilizing these two vendors to bring on additional nursing staff for the period of time that they are needed to assist with case investigation," she said.

Williams said the department will potentially seek a third contact-tracing vendor, "if that is needed as we move into August and September and anticipate potential return to school, return to campus for both K-12 and higher ed," she said.

In response to a question from a committee member, Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, Williams said the new vendor, General Dynamics Information Technology, is hiring contact tracers.

Nate Smith said, "I think part of their plan to get us up and going more quickly is to utilize contact tracers they already have out of state and some of their call centers until they can hire enough here in Arkansas."

"I think you all have heard there is a lot of concern that we are behind on contact tracing," Bond said.

Nate Smith said the Health Department also has about 88 staff members doing contact tracing, plus about 270 tracers from organizations such as the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The $7.8 million in forgivable loans would go to four developmental disability providers, Arkansas Support Network, Easterseals of Arkansas, Friendship Community Care and Goodwill, said Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, who is on the steering committee.

These providers have been affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic, but they are ineligible for loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program because of their size, he said. The forgivable loans under this request would be structured in a manner consistent with the federal program, he said.

Preston said Friendship Community Care has 1,522 employees; Goodwill, 1,026 employees; Arkansas Support Network, 827 employees; and Easterseals, 546.

Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who opposed the request, said she supports and understands the needs of the developmental disability providers.

"In the past, what we have said is [the federal coronavirus relief funds] could not replace lost revenue and that's what we have done with the other health care institutions," she said. "It's what we have said with cities and counties, which we might consider them extensions of state agencies. What about consistency? If we are not allowing other entities to use this money for payroll purposes, what makes it OK for these entities to use it?"

Committee member Larry Walther, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, said, "From our perspective, we are looking at this as an extension of the [Paycheck Protection Program].

"These are the same rules and it is applicable in the same manner as PPP was done," he said.

But Gray said, "Could we not take everyone that we have approved so far and change theirs to PPP because they have been all told that they couldn't replace payroll and that it had be for direct covid-related expenses, not the indirect lost revenue expenses?"

Scott Copas, a board member for Easterseals of Arkansas, told the steering committee that the four groups serve more than 22,000 developmentally disabled residents and "the majority of our income comes from the Medicaid program of the state and the federal program.

"We are not asking for what we could have asked for under a PPP program. We could have asked for nearly $18 million and we are not. We are asking for $7.8 million," said Copas, who is president and chief executive officer of Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. "We are not trying to supplement lost income. We are trying to keep the people that are continuing to work and serving whatever amount of disabled citizens that do come to take advantage of our services to take care of them. It's not about replacing income that's lost. It's about taking care of Arkansas citizens and we fall in a black hole. We are not a state agency, but we rely on that funding to pay our employees and take care of those citizens."