2 die in Crawford County crash, troopers say; separate wreck kills motorcyclist

Two people died after a vehicle they were traveling in Wednesday morning struck a ditch in Crawford County, troopers said.

Christopher Gawf, of Muldrow, Okla., was driving a Nissan Rogue east on Arkansas 220 West near Howell Cabin Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and veered off the road, according to a state police preliminary report.

The vehicle struck a ditch, according to the report, before coming to a rest on Howell Cabin Drive.

Gawf, 25, and a passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Coughran of Cedarville died in the crash, state police said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

Several hours later, a motorcyclist died after he lost control of the vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.

Steven Crowson, 57, of Ashdown was riding a Kawasaki west on Arkansas 32 when it left the road and struck an embankment, according to a separate report.

Troopers said Crowson died, and no other injuries were listed.

On Tuesday, 80-year-old Billy J. Adams of Sheridan died after his vehicle struck a creek bank and tree, according to state police. Troopers said the vehicle, a Hyundai, veered off U.S. 167 in Sheridan around 10:20 a.m.

Weather was clear, and roads were dry at the time of the wrecks, according to state police.

At least 300 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.