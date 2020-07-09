Sections
Alexander officer charged with manslaughter in shooting, authorities say

by William Sanders | Today at 2:31 p.m.
Arkansas State Police arrested an Alexander police officer and charged him with manslaughter in the June 3 shooting death of another Alexander officer, according to an agency news release.

Calvin Salyers, 33, of Alexander surrendered to special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday, the release states. Salyers is charged in the shooting death of Scott Hutton.

On June 3, Saline County sheriff ’s deputies responded about 7:10 p.m. to a home in the 15400 block of Evergreen Drive and found Hutton, 36, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a June news release from state police.

Hutton was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the earlier release said.

Salyers was taken Wednesday before a Saline County judge who set bond at $15,000.

