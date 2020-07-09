Sections
All-Star Game, Home Run Derby to cap Perfect Timing Collegiate League

by Paul Boyd | Today at 2:34 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- J.T. Baker acknowledged there's been plenty of anxiety along the way dealing with the covid-19 pandemic, but he's pleased with how this year's version of the Perfect Timing Collegiate League has panned out.

"The talent level has been extremely competitive and Springdale Parks and Rec has done a great job with the fields," said Baker, who owns Perfect Timing Baseball and Softball Academy and put the league together. "Everybody's been understanding with what we needed to do and it all worked out well."

The league, which is in its sixth year, will finish with a home run derby beginning at 5:30 today, followed by a nine-inning all-star game with the Perfect Timing All-Stars facing off against the Tulsa Sandlot All-Stars. The league includes six Perfect Timing teams and three from Tulsa Sandlot.

A few players have gone on to participate in other leagues, but the game should be a good way to showcase the talent in the league, Baker said.

"We think it will put a nice bow on the package on what was a wonderful summer," Baker said.

Baker said none of the 180 or so players who participated in the league contracted the virus that he knew about. But again he credited players, families and coaches with communicating well.

"We had some situations where players came in contact with people who may have been infected but we were able to hold them out and keep them quarantined from the other players," Baker said. "Zac Bottoms did a phenomenal job managing the league and nobody was going to push the envelope at all."

There also was good dialogue between himself, Bottoms and college coaches who sent their athletes to participate in the league. That was big given most players were coming off a long layoff with sports being shut down because of the pandemic, Baker said.

"We had to be very careful taking care of their arms especially and not pushing folks," Baker said. "That and with the covid thing, those guys trusted us to do the right thing and I think we've done a good job with all of it.

"We've had good dialogue with the kids and it's been positive. We expect the league to grow next year."

Bottoms wore several different hats in the league, serving as coach of Perfect Timing Black and Perfect Timing Cardinal as well as general manager of the league. The addition of some SEC and Big 12 players to the league obviously boosted the overall level of play, but Bottoms pointed out there were some surprises, too.

"Some guys from smaller schools who maybe don't play that high level competition have shown they can catch up," Bottoms said. "After a little initial shock, they've brought their game up. It's been fun to watch those guys compete. They have held their own and more."

More News

WHAT Perfect Timing Collegiate League All-Star Game/Home Run Derby

WHERE Tyson Sports Complex, Springdale

WHEN 5:30 p.m. today

Tulsa Sandlot

Name;Position;School

Kaden Alexander;P;Connors State

Price Allman;3B;Oral Roberts

Nick Brown;P;Pittsburg State

Pepe Casey;C;NEO

Josh Cox;OF;Oral Roberts

Gus Collins;P;NEO

Jaxon Crull;OF;Oklahoma State

Dustin Demeter;Utl.;Hawaii

Brody Gibson;C;Oral Roberts

Hayden Hutchins;1B;Northeastern State

Jace Kaminska;P;Wichita State

Boone Lassater;Inf.;Labette Community College

Trevor Martin;C;Seminole State

Dan Merrill;P;NEO

Matt Merrill;P;USAO

Justin Nance;P;Northeastern State

Konner Neal;P;Northeastern State

Grant Randall;Inf.;Connors State

Sam Replogle;P;NEO

Gabe Russell;OF;NEO

Blake Shannon;Inf.;Oklahoma

Cam Thompson;OF;Oklahoma State

C.D. White;1B;Northeastern State

Perfect Timing

Blaze Brothers;Inf.;Northeastern State

Jacob Burton;P;Arkansas

Carson Cheek;P;Eastern Oklahoma

Karson Coffey;OF;Eastern Oklahoma

Kasey Ford;P;Kansas State

Sam Golden;C;Central Missouri

Harrison Heffley;OF;Harding

Sal Jacobo;Inf.;Missouri Western

Tyler Johnson;OF/1B;Coastal Carolina

Trey Jordan;P;Allen County

Kameron Kilchrest;Inf.;Undecided

Caden Monke;P;Arkansas

Reed Ronan;P;Oral Roberts

Hayden Seldomridge;C;Central Arizona

Ross Shirey;P;Harding

Dalton Smith;C;Northeastern State

Cullen Smith;Util.;Arkansas

Cody Smith;Util.;Harding

Curtis Washington Jr.;OF;Wabash Valley

Matthew Watson;P;Oklahoma

Brayden Webb;OF;Arkansas

Landry Wilkerson;OF;Crowder

Nate Wohlgemuth;P;Arkansas

Here are the participants in tonight’s Home Run Derby, which will be held prior to the All-Star Game:

Perfect Timing

Tyler Johnson, Karson Coffee and Sam Golden

Tulsa Sandlot

Cam Thompson, Jacxcon Crull and Boone Lassater

Paul Boyd can be reached at pboyd@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAPaulb.

