Arkansas cities encourage face masks

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 3 issued an executive order allowing cities to adopt some requirements for people to wear masks in public places in order to slow the spread of covid-19. According to a model ordinance attached to the order, cities can require the use of face coverings "according to [state Department of Health] guidelines."

Here are the Arkansas cities that have passed measures requiring or encouraging face masks:

• Fayetteville – Residents are required to wear masks in most indoor public places after a City Council vote June 16. They won’t be subject to penalties for not wearing masks, but may be denied entry to businesses. Businesses that “willfully neglect” the ordinance could be cited and fined up to $500.

• Little Rock – Masks or other face coverings are required in public spaces in Little Rock where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, according to an executive order signed June 25 by Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

• Rogers – The Rogers City Council unanimously passed an ordinance July 6 requiring anti-coronavirus masks at many businesses. The ordinance carries no civil or criminal penalty, but repeated violations can be met with legal action.

• Maumelle – The city of Maumelle adopted a resolution July 6 that “strongly encourages” the use of masks, but stopped short of a mandate due to concerns voiced by council members.

• Conway – The Conway City Council on July 7 unanimously approved an ordinance that asks that masks to be worn in businesses, though police will not have the power to enforce the order.

• Fort Smith – The Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution July 7 that encourages residents to wear face masks.

• Hot Springs – The Hot Springs Board of Directors unanimously approved an ordinance July 7 that encourages mask-wearing and allows the use of law enforcement to support businesses where individuals refuse to wear a mask.