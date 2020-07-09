Sections
Arkansas State Police issue Amber Alert for missing Missouri girl

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:34 p.m.
Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Missouri authorities Thursday afternoon for a girl believed to have been taken from a residence.

Genesis Padron, whose age was not given, has been missing since about 8:50 a.m. Thursday from Southwest City, Missouri, according to the alert. She is believed by authorities to be traveling with Hilda Melendez in a red Ford Flex with Missouri plates.

Authorities described Melendez as a noncustodial parent accused of assaulting an adult who was watching Padron and taking the child.

They may be en route to Mexico, according to the alert, and “recent statements made indicate the children are in danger.”

Melendez is described as a 35-year-old white woman about 5 foot 3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

