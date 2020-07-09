Benefits With Friends: Garden hosts Magical Evenings

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Sean Dempsey of Fayetteville holds his daughter Ada, 2, while she stretches to touch a soap bubble during the annual Firefly Fling Saturday July 15, 2017 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. The event also included garden fairies, food trucks, glowing games, fairy house building, fire dancing, nature stations and puppet performances.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' annual Firefly Fling has been canceled this year, but the garden will be open for Magical Evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12-18.

"Guests are invited to wear their fairy wings or costumes, bring picnics and enjoy the garden in the cool of the evening," organizers say. "There will be a magical surprise, fairy house building area or small take-and-make activity for kids most nights."

For the sake of social distancing, guest capacity will be limited and face coverings required.

Admission prices apply for nonmembers: $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-12, and children younger than 4 are admitted free. Admission for garden members is free, but they must still select a date and time online in advance to guarantee entrance. Reservations can be made at bgozarks.org.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is a member-supported nonprofit in Fayetteville. Located on 44 acres on the east side of Lake Fayetteville, the garden includes 12 display gardens and the state's only butterfly house. In 2019, the garden hosted approximately 18,000 adults and children for various educational programs.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

