City moves to alter sewer deal

FORT SMITH -- The city of Fort Smith will pay more to seek a modification of an agreement on required sewer improvements.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a second amendment to the city's agreement with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Co., Inc. was approved by the city Board of Directors on Tuesday.

City Utility Director Lance McAvoy wrote in a memo that the amendment is in the amount of $120,000, which will raise the total amount of engineering services for consent decree modification and utility financial analytical services to $550,000.

Fort Smith officials signed a consent decree in 2015 with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice and the state. The city agreed to make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to its wastewater system over the course of 12 years to clear up chronic violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

To aid in fulfilling the requirements of the consent decree, the city raised its sewer rates by 167% from 2015-17.

Fort Smith announced May 8 that the EPA and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality had agreed the previous evening that the city had demonstrated that its sewer improvement program will be "inordinately expensive" and qualified for five more years of implementation time on top of the 12 already set forth.

They also agreed to grant more flexibility with certain interim deadlines, allowing the city to extend expensive system improvements over the entirety of the remaining schedule.

City Administrator Carl Geffken told the Board of Directors during its June 2 regular meeting that the city is pursuing additional time to fulfill the requirements of the consent decree because of the covid-19 pandemic and the 2019 Arkansas River flooding.

McAvoy wrote that the city and Burns and McDonnell, which is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., executed a professional services agreement dated 2018 stating that the firm would provide consulting services in two areas. Those included providing technical assistance to support the city's efforts to seek a modification of the consent decree, and providing utility financial consulting services.

"The city has been looking at the financial requirements to continue with the consent decree compliance," McAvoy wrote. "To determine the full impact on the enterprise fund, Burns and McDonnell will provide additional financial analytical services.

Therefore, this amendment will provide compensation for the additional financial support services as the consent decree modification process moves forward."

At the meeting, in answering a question posed by Fort Smith At-Large Position 7 Director Neal Martin, McAvoy said the five-year extension was done with certain caveats, new projects that were not in the original consent decree that added about $60 million to the total.

The city had 30 days to submit a response, which it did within that time frame in the form of a formal dispute resolution. The Department of Justice asked the city last week to provide some of the financial data that the city had submitted to review, which the city did.

"We are now in formal dispute resolution to still work towards not just additional time, but smart-sizing, if you will, the CD," McAvoy said. "We don't need a Cadillac when a Focus will do."