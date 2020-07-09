Coalition plans 1-day strike to highlight racial inequity

FILE - In this June 14, 2020, file photo, Mel Packer of Pittsburgh tapes a sign on a vehicle in the parking lot of a Shop & Save in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation for the Pennsylvania Poor People's Campaign: National Call for Moral Revival. A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work July 20, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK -- A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, plan to stage a mass walkout from work this month as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.

In what's being dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for a full-day strike. Those who can't strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes -- the amount of time prosecutors say a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck -- in remembrance of Black men and women who died recently at the hands of police.

The national strike will also include worker-led marches through participating cities, organizers said Wednesday.

According to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press, organizers are demanding sweeping action by corporations and governments to confront systemic racism in an economy that activists say chokes off economic mobility and career opportunities for many Black and Hispanic workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage. The organizers also stress the need for guaranteed sick pay, affordable health care coverage and better safety measures for low-wage workers who never had the option of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to link these fights in a new and deeper way than ever before," said Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, which represents more than 2 million workers in the U.S. and Canada.

Among the strikers' specific demands is that corporations and governments declare unequivocally that "Black lives matter." Elected officials at every level must use executive and legislative power to pass laws that guarantee people of all races can thrive, according to the list of demands. Employers must also raise wages and allow workers to unionize to negotiate better health care, sick leave and child care support, the list states.

The service workers union has partnered with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the American Federation of Teachers; United Farm Workers; and the Fight for $15 and a Union, which was launched in 2012 by American fast food workers to push for a higher minimum wage.

Social and racial justice groups taking part include March On; the Center for Popular Democracy; the National Domestic Workers Alliance; and the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of over 150 organizations that make up the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson, a strike organizer with the Movement for Black Lives, said corporate giants that have come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amid nationwide protests over police brutality have also profited from racial injustice and inequity.

"They claim to support Black lives, but their business model functions by exploiting Black labor -- passing off pennies as 'living wages' and pretending to be shocked when covid-19 sickens those Black people who make up their essential workers," said Henderson, co-executive director of the Tennessee-based Highlander Research and Education Center.

"Corporate power is a threat to racial justice, and the only way to usher in a new economy is by tackling those forces that aren't fully committed to dismantling racism," she said in a statement.

"Strike for Black Lives" organizers said they want to disrupt a multigenerational cycle of poverty perpetuated by anti-union and other policies that make it difficult to bargain collectively for better wages and working conditions.

Organizers said some striking workers will do more than walk off the job on July 20. In Missouri, participants will rally at a McDonald's in Ferguson. The St. Louis suburb is a landmark for a protest movement sparked by the death of Michael Brown, a Black teenager who was killed by police in 2014. The strikers will then march to a memorial site located at the spot where Brown was shot and killed.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed on May 25, nursing home workers will participate in a caravan that will include a stop at the airport. They'll be joined by wheelchair attendants and cabin cleaners demanding a $15-per-hour minimum wage, organizers said.

