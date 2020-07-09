Crystal Bridges focuses 2021 season on American concepts

"Home of the Brave," by Consuelo Jiminez Underwood, is a 2013 construction of wire, silk, fabric, safety pins and synthetic and natural threads. It will be part of "Crafting America," an exhibit planned for 2021 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. (Courtesy Image/Consuelo Jiminez Underwood)

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Thursday announced its exhibition plans for 2021 and updates to the 2020 schedule.

Scheduled for 2021 are two exhibits organized by Crystal Bridges -- "Crafting America" and "In American Waters" -- along with "Diego Rivera's America."

"The through-line with these exhibitions is how artists explore the idea of America," said Austen Barron Bailly, chief curator, in a news release.

Set for Feb. 6 through May 10, "Crafting America" will feature more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass and other materials that look at American craftsmanship from the 1940s to today.

Next on the calendar, "Diego Rivera's America" was developed by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and includes some 170 works in the first major exhibition focused on the Mexican artist in more than 20 years. It will be on show June 19 through Sept. 27, 2021.

"In American Waters" -- a working title -- is a collaboration between Crystal Bridges and the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass., and will consider the classic American marine paintings as "so much more" than portraits of ships. It will include works by Norman Rockwell, Thomas Hart Benton and Winslow Homer, among others.

The exhibit is scheduled for Nov. 6 through Jan. 31.

"Whether we're marveling at the skill and individuality of craft through the work of Ruth Asawa, Jeffrey Gibson and many other talented artists; looking at history through the eyes of renowned artists such as Diego Rivera; or questioning what it means to be 'in American waters' through paintings by William Trost Richards, Georgia O'Keeffe or Amy Sherald, among many others, we are offering fresh perspectives and expanding ideas about American art," Bailly said.

Two exhibits planned for the 2020 season have been rescheduled.

"Ansel Adams: In Our Time" will open Sept. 19 and be on view through Jan. 3, and a focus exhibition, "Companion Species," artwork by Native and non-Native artists from across time and media inspired by a new acquisition, "Companion Species: Speech Bubble" by Marie Watt, will show Nov. 21 through May 31.

Plans for exhibitions at the Momentary, Crystal Bridges' newly opened sister facility, will be announced later, according to spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt.