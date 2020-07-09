Dallas-area CB commits to Razorbacks

Cornerback Chase Lowery has a desire to play in the SEC, and by committing to Arkansas on Thursday he took a major step toward doing so.

Lowery, 6-0, 183 pounds, of Frisco, Texas, announced a top eight of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, San Diego State and Oregon State on June 30.

“One of my long-term goals is eventually to play in the NFL," Lowery said in an earlier interview. "If you can play, you can make it, but in the SEC it’s an easier step because week in and week out you’re playing against NFL-caliber guys, people that have the potential to be a first-rounder.

“At Arkansas, you play against dogs every single week. You play against the best of the best week in and week out.”

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter offered Lowery on June 18. Lowery recorded 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 8 pass breakups and 4 interceptions while being named District 7-5A-II Overall MVP as a junior.

He also caught 34 passes for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns, had 2 touchdowns on kickoff returns and a touchdown on a punt return.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said Lowery brings size and speed to his position.

“Chase is a 3-star-plus prospect with good length and good all-around athletic ability,” Lemming said. “He has good size and runs well, excels in pass defense.”

Lowery is Arkansas’ 13th commitment for the 2021 class and the fourth pledge from Texas.

Verbal commitments are not binding.