Facebook civil rights audit sees 'setbacks'

A two-year audit of Facebook's civil-rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred the social network's progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias.

Facebook hired the audit's leader, former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. The 100-page report released Wednesday outlines a "seesaw of progress and setbacks" at the company on everything from bias in Facebook's algorithms to its content moderation, advertising practices and treatment of voter suppression.

The audit recommends that Facebook build a "civil rights infrastructure" into every aspect of the company, as well as a "stronger interpretation" of existing voter suppression policies and more concrete action on algorithmic bias. Those suggestions are not binding, and there is no formal system in place to hold Facebook accountable for any of the audit's findings.

"While the audit process has been meaningful, and has led to some significant improvements in the platform, we have also watched the company make painful decisions over the last nine months with real world consequences that are serious setbacks for civil rights," the audit report states.

Those include Facebook's decision to exempt politicians from fact-checking. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cited a commitment to free speech as a reason for allowing politicians' posts to remain on the platform.

Last month, Facebook announced that it would begin labeling rule-breaking posts -- even from politicians -- going forward. But it is not clear if President Donald Trump's previous controversial posts would have gotten the alert. The problem, critics have long said, is not so much about Facebook's rules as how it enforces them.

"When you elevate free expression as your highest value, other values take a back seat," Murphy told The Associated Press. The politician exemption, she said, "elevates the speech of people who are already powerful and disadvantages people who are not."

More than 900 companies have joined an advertising boycott of Facebook to protest its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

