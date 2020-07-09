Georgia DE has family member in Arkansas

Derrick LeBlanc, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. Check out nwaonline.com/200207Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Class of 2023 defensive end Denzel Moore has a family member who would like to see him play his college football at Arkansas.

“My grandma lives there," Moore said. "She said it was an good college."

Moore, 6-3, 230 pounds, of Norcross (Ga.) Meadow Creek, received an offer from Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc on Tuesday. He has 11 other offers, including from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

His grandmother lives in Little Rock and is ready to see her grandson in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

“She said just make sure she has a good seat,” Moore said.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network met with Moore and other top area prospects in January. He lists Moore as one of the top 15 freshmen in the state.

“He came out to my Gwinnett County photo shoot,” Lemming said. “He has good quickness and terrific instincts. He was only a freshman playing on the varsity but looked like he belonged.”

Moore, who moved to Georgia from Buffalo, N.Y., eight years ago, said he was highly impressed with LeBlanc and he plans to visit Fayetteville when the dead period is lifted.