Coach: Razorback commit Chase Lowery a winner, competitor, leader

Frisco (Texas) High School Coach Jeff Harbert thinks Arkansas cornerback commitment Chase Lowery possesses several intangibles needed at his position.

“Chase has a unique skill set,” Harbert said. “He’s got really great ball skills. Offensively, he goes up between two guys and grabs the ball one-handed. Of course, defensively and he can do the same thing. His instincts are unparalleled.

"He just seems to know what people are trying to do and how they’re trying to attack him. He’s able to make a big play when a big play needs to be made. He’s a guy you can count on and he’s a competitor.”

Lowery, 6-0, 183 pounds, committed to the Razorbacks over Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Memphis, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Oregon State and numerous others.

A multi-sport athlete, Harbert said Lowery’s competitive nature shows on the basketball court.

“You go watch him play basketball and he’s diving for loose balls and jumping out of bounds in the stands to get the ball,” Harbert said. “He’s that guy, so he’s going to do whatever it takes to win. Arkansas will be getting a heck of a player that’s a winner, a competitor and a really good leader.”

Lowery recorded 48 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 8 pass breakups and 4 interceptions as a junior, and he was named District 7-5A-II Overall MVP.

He also caught 34 passes for 758 yards and 7 touchdowns. He returned 7 kickoffs for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns, and had 4 punt returns for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Harbert remembers one punt return that looked ill advised.

“We had a game last year they punted it and the ball is rolling around and they’re getting ready to down it and he goes and scoops it up and runs it down to the 2-yard line,” Herbert said. “Ninety-nine percent of kids you’re telling them to get away and don’t do that and that’s a bad job, but with Chase you're like ‘OK, good job.'"

Harbert said Lowery will be a good teammate at Arkansas.

“He gets along with everyone very positive person,” Harbert said. “Just a guy people like to be around. He’ll be great for the locker room as well.”