Happy birthday: This solar journey is marked by a delicious levity. Your life will fill with novelty and interest. As you play and explore, you'll be a source of accidental creations and useful inventions. Stay organized and use your resources well. Social success leads to financial success.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your heart will be light and playful. New things will interest you; old things call on you differently. It's your adaptability that makes this all possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Maybe life is not a competitive match, and yet games tend to sharpen people. A worthy adversary brings out the best in you. If you don't have one, then this is your day to seek one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To listen to what a person is saying and really try to take the world on from that person's perspective is the single act you can perform today to make the world a better place.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People love you just how you are, but that is not the reason you don't have to try too hard today. You'll be doing what matters to you in the style that feels comfortable to you and good things will just naturally happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You prefer to know what people want, though it's very interesting not to know. It causes you to make guesses and it's fun to get them right and even more fun to get them wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nostalgia is its own kind of pleasure. Like most pleasure, it's best taken in moderation. You'll relish the sweetness of looking but you have no desire to dwell there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Working under pressure isn't entirely pleasant, but today it's how you'll get the right things done in the timeline that works for the world at the price that works for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When people go out of their way for you, as they will today, just take it. Accept the gesture with a smile. You would do the same for others, and you have. Your motives were pure, and theirs are, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll go out of your way to keep even the simplest agreement. This is why you avoid making promises. Sacred pacts are too heavy a deal and overkill for today's situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your brain is in top condition. Yet, you keep training it anyway. It's like you know there are things you need to be ready for in the future, and you'll stay sharp in anticipation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are trying not to psychologically lean on anyone and yet there are things -- intangible things, mostly -- that you legitimately need. You will not know what they are until you catch yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't have to know what's going on inside of you to know that it matters, not only to you but also to the people around you. If you can relax into the mood of the day instead of trying to create and control it, you've already won.