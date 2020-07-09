• Mike Parson, the Republican governor of Missouri, has assured President Donald Trump that there are no plans to change the name of St. Louis, after some activists, citing concerns about the treatment of Jewish and Muslim people by 13th-century French King Louis IX, for whom the city is named, issued calls for a replacement.

• Jarquez Cooper of Athens, Ga., accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding eight others at a Greenville, S.C., nightclub during the July Fourth weekend, faces murder and other counts, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

• Austin Bryce Langley, 40, a white man accused of stabbing a Black man in the back at a Topeka, Kan., fireworks stand in what a prosecutor described as a racially motivated attack, was charged with attempted murder and other counts.

• Michael Miggitsch, chief of an Austrian mountain-rescue team, said first responders climbed through difficult terrain to reach a gorge popular with hikers near the city of Graz after a boulder struck the trail, killing two people and injuring eight others.

• Cory Radke, a K-9 police officer in Caledonia, Wis., spotted smoke and rushed to a burning house where he kicked in a side door to rescue a dog named Deezel in the living room and then watched firefighters rescue another dog, Fido, who was hiding under a bed.

• Kentrelle Beasley Jr., 18, a new volunteer firefighter in Jeanrette, La., accused of setting an abandoned house on fire on Independence Day and then reporting the blaze to dispatchers so he could help extinguish it, was charged with arson, the state fire marshal's office said.

• Eric Newman, 55, of Topeka, Kan., convicted of strangling his girlfriend and then pushing her body over the balcony railing of a cruise ship sailing off Florida's east coast, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

• Bill Lee, the governor of Tennessee, said a bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early Ku Klux Klan leader and Memphis slave trader, that has been on display at the state Capitol since 1978 should be moved to the state museum.

• Ellen Bronson of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore said a male Eastern box turtle injured in 2018 that had a customized wheelchair built for it using Legos so the bottom of its grapefruit-size shell could heal properly, has been released back into the wild.