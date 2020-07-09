The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue in Richmond, Va., is removed from Libby Hill Park on Wednesday. (AP/Steve Helber)

6th Rebel monument down in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Work crews Wednesday took down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors statue, the sixth Confederate monument to be removed in Richmond after national protests against police brutality and symbols many see as racist icons.

Crews arrived about 7 a.m Wednesday in the city's Libby Hill neighborhood to remove the monument, which towered 100 feet high and was installed in 1894. It depicts a Confederate soldier standing atop a pillar. The phrases "BLM" and "Take it down" were recently painted on the pavement that surrounds it, NBC 12 reported.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4MaG0f4XIs]

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, citing his emergency powers on July 1, ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues. A statue of Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was taken down by crews on Tuesday and four other monuments were removed last week.

Prompted by nationwide protests against police brutality and racial prejudice, state and local governments are taking down monuments in response to impassioned demonstrators. In a few cases, protesters have toppled the figures themselves.

Richmond's largest statue left standing is on state land -- the large monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Its removal, under the orders of Gov. Ralph Northam, has been blocked at least temporarily by a court injunction.

Justice briefly hospitalized after fall

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts spent a night in a hospital last month after he fell and injured his forehead, a Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Roberts was walking for exercise near his home June 21 when he fell, court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in an emailed statement. The injury required sutures, she said, and out of an abundance of caution, Roberts stayed in the hospital overnight.

Roberts' injury and hospitalization was first reported by The Washington Post, which reported that the fall happened at the Chevy Chase Club in Maryland.

Roberts, 65, suffered a seizure at his summer home in Maine in 2007, causing a fall that resulted in minor scrapes, and had a similar episode in 1993.

However, Arberg said that Roberts' doctors "ruled out a seizure" this time.

"They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration," she said.

Virginia eliminates rape-kit backlog

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia has eliminated a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits, becoming only the seventh state in the country to do so, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday.

Herring said the project to test rape kits -- some decades old -- began in 2015. Since then, 2,665 rape kits have been tested, 851 new DNA profiles have been uploaded into a national DNA database and 354 "hits" have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

Rape kits are used to collect DNA and other physical evidence from rape victims.

"Eliminating this backlog means that a wrong has been righted, that justice is closer for more survivors and that Virginia is a safer place," Herring said during a news conference.

Herring said that when he first took office six years ago, he was shocked to learn the state had a backlog of nearly 3,000 untested rape kits.

Along with eliminating the backlog, the state Department of Forensic Science developed an electronic tracking system so victims and law enforcement agencies are able to check the status and location of rape kits.

The state used two grants totaling $3.4 million to eliminate the backlog.

Stray shot leaves St. Louis boy 'grave'

ST. LOUIS -- A 4-year-old boy is in grave condition after being shot in the head by an apparent stray bullet in St. Louis on the Fourth of July, police said Tuesday.

Police initially said Monday that the department was reclassifying the shooting of Michael Goodlow III as a homicide after it was notified of his death. But police later reversed themselves, explaining in an email Tuesday that the department was "notified that the victim had in fact not succumbed to his injuries, and has not been pronounced deceased as initially advised."

"However," police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell wrote, "his condition is still grave at this time. We apologize for the confusion and do not have anything further to provide at this time."

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night in a neighborhood northwest of downtown St. Louis. The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside. No arrests have been made.