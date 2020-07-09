LR visit on Barr's schedule for today

In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is traveling to Little Rock for meetings today, it was announced Wednesday.

The head of the U.S. Department of Justice is scheduled to attend a round-table discussion with law enforcement officials this morning; have lunch with Gov. Asa Hutchinson; and then meet with Arkansas business leaders in the afternoon.

Two members of the state's all-Republican congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. French Hill, are expected to meet with Barr as well.

The attorney general also plans to field questions from reporters.

Barr's trip to Arkansas comes on the heels of Wednesday's visit to South Carolina, where he discussed the justice system and law enforcement.

Along with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Barr met Wednesday with religious leaders at Bethel A.M.E. church, a historically Black house of worship in Columbia.

He had a subsequent meeting with law enforcement officials in a building near the South Carolina Capitol grounds.

Scott, the first popularly elected Black senator from the South, is the sponsor of legislation that would provide funding for body cameras and penalize police departments that use chokeholds. Departments also would have to track and report no-knock warrants and use-of-force incidents.

Under the legislation, lynching would become a federal crime.

Cotton and U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers are both co-sponsors of the bill, which was introduced after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At a news conference Wednesday in Columbia, Barr said he had discussed "distrust towards law enforcement" and the "relationship between law enforcement and the African-American community."

"Beyond just, and I don't minimize it, beyond the shooting of individuals, there's this problem of profiling and treating people as suspects before you treat them as citizens," Barr said. "Those are some of the issues that were discussed."

Barr, 70, served as President George H.W. Bush's attorney general from November 1991 to January 1993.

After the rocky departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions following the 2018 midterm elections, President Donald Trump picked Barr as his replacement.

This is Barr's first visit to Arkansas since becoming the nation's 85th attorney general.

Last month, he joined Trump at a Dallas church, where he highlighted passage of the First Step Act, which shortened mandatory minimum prison sentences for federal inmates convicted of nonviolent offenses.

The two Arkansas delegation members, who both live in Little Rock, are ready to welcome Barr.

"I'm grateful to Attorney General Barr for visiting our state and listening to our community leaders -- especially law enforcement officers," Cotton said in a written statement. "I'm looking forward to a productive conversation about how we can best serve and support Arkansans."

Hill said there's a lot that can be shared with Barr while he's in town.

"Arkansas has made significant progress interacting with individuals on behavioral health issues through the state's crisis stabilization units and crisis intervention training program. In addition, Attorney General Barr can learn more about our state's efforts to keep fentanyl and other deadly synthetic opioids off our streets. I am excited to meet with him about my Shift Back to Society Act, which partners with our Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help non-violent offenders successfully transition back into their community," Hill said in a written statement. "Arkansas is proud of these initiatives, and I believe they can serve as a model for other states."