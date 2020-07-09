• Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt the The New York Times' recent project examining the legacy of slavery for film and television. Lionsgate said Wednesday that it will work alongside "The 1619 Project" architect Hannah-Jones to develop a multimedia history of slavery and its effects in America for a worldwide audience. "The 1619 Project" debuted in August in an issue of The New York Times Magazine to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the American continent. The wide-ranging venture examined how the impact of slavery shaped and continues to permeate all aspects of American society. It also was made into a popular podcast. "We took very seriously our duty to find TV and film partners that would respect and honor the work and mission of 'The 1619 Project,' that understood our vision and deep moral obligation to doing justice to these stories," Hannah-Jones said in a statement. Hannah-Jones will be a creative leader and producer in developing films, TV series, documentaries and more inspired by the reporting. Winfrey will serve as a producer as well. "From the first moment I read 'The 1619 Project' and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones's transformative work, I was moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historical analysis," Winfrey said. "The 1619 Project" is also being adapted into a series of books.

• Kanye West is saying that he is no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump. The rapper, who once praised Trump and said the two share "dragon energy," tells Forbes that he is "taking the red hat off" -- a reference to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" cap. In an article published Wednesday, West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he's running for president was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. Forbes spoke to West from his ranch near Cody, Wyo., in what the magazine called "four rambling hours of interviews." West, who says he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, often referred to himself in the third person and claimed he was "one of the most powerful humans" although acknowledged there were "a lot of alien level superpowers." He said that if he won the presidency, he would model his White House on the fictional land in "Black Panther," saying "Let's get back to Wakanda." West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it's unclear if he has the ability or willingness to collect the signatures required to qualify in others. His representatives did not return messages left by The Associated Press.