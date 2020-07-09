MUSIC MADNESS: Rachel Fields to play live for Pine Bluff website

Rachel "Brick" Fields will perform a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday on the website and Facebook site of Explore Pine Bluff. See explorepinebluff.com/summersets.

Fields, along with husband Larry Brick are based in Northwest Arkansas. As Brick Fields, they are known for playing "soulful blues, blues rock, folk and gospel sounds," and Fields has been called "the first lady of gospel blues."

The performance is part of the Pine Bluff Virtual Blues and Soul Summer Sets. Shows are posted on the second and fourth Thursday and Friday of each month. Thursdays features sets by DJXL; Fridays are the live performances. Forthcoming performers:

• John Hiatt will be featured in an episode of "Soundstage," which will air at 3 p.m. Saturday at circleplus.com.

• Van Morrison can be seen in "Live at the San Francisco Jazz Center" at 11 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the AXS cable channel, available on AT&T Uverse Channel 1106; DirecTV Channel 340; and DISH Channel 167. Van the Man will perform with an ensemble led by jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco.

• The Rolling Stones' "Havana Moon" will be shown at 2:50 pm. Sunday on AXS. The band filmed a free concert in Havana in March 2016 before an estimated crowd of 500,000 fans. (There have been recent news reports of the film debuting in drive-ins across the country, but a check of Arkansas' three drive-ins — at actual drive-in theaters in Marshall, Mountain View, Fayetteville, and just across the state line in Poteau, Okla., along with the newly created drive-in in North Little Rock, failed to uncover any showings).

• Meanwhile, Ole Ole Ole is showing on Netflix. The film documents the Rolling Stones' earlier foray into Latin America, not just Cuba. Furthermore, Stones' fans can find a plethora of other concerts by the band on Amazon Prime.

• Back to AXS — you can also see a variety of other concerts there, including "Paul McCartney's Rockshow," a 1976 show when he was with his "other" band, Wings, at 4 p.m. Monday; "The Who: Tommy — Live at the Royal Albert Hall," at 11 p.m. Tuesday; "Yes: Live at the Apollo" at 4 p.m. Tuesday; "Todd Rundgren's Utopia — Live at the Chicago Theater" at 11 p.m. Wednesday; and Cream — Live at Royal Albert Hall at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

• The Go-Go's have announced they will release a new single, "Club Zero," the group's first in almost 20 years, on July 31. The song is featured in a documentary to be shown at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on Showtime. Though The Go-Go's were formed in 1978, in the midst of the punk era, it was seldom noted at the time that the group was the only all-female band in history to both write their own songs, play their own instruments and have a No. 1 album, "Beauty and the Beat."

A trailer for the documentary can be seen at pastemagazine.com

Band members are Belinda Carlisle on vocals, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey on guitars, Kathy Valentine on bass and Gina Schock on drums. The group's music was featured in a 2018 Broadway musical, "Head Over Heels," and earlier this year, Valentine released a memoir, "All I Ever Wanted."

• Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform a livestream show of her album "Bear Creek" at 8 p.m. Sunday on brandicarlile.veeps.com. The show will be offered for two weeks, with a $10 payment option.

• The Americana Music Show has a podcast with some interesting material. Based in Durham, N.C., the site is at americanamusicshow.com. Episode 453, for instance, titled, "For people who have a Reba McEntire tattoo," (and even though I don't,) I discovered worthy songs or commentaries on Bob Dylan, Ray Wyle Hubbard, Pokey LaFarge, Grayson Capps, Bill Kirchen, Dan Penn, Corb Lund and others in what the site calls "Heavy Rotation," including some with such appealing names as Jack The Radio and Too Slim and the Taildraggers.

Here's an example: On Chuck Prophet's album, "The Land That Time Forgot," the site says, "The production is clear and clean while reimagining pop sounds of the sixties radio."