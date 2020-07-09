Sections
Razorbacks changing to mobile entry at sporting events

by Matt Jones | Today at 1:39 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas and Missouri State fans enter the stadium Saturday, June 3, 2017,for the second round of the NCAA Baseball Regional at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. ( Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are doing away with paper tickets at their sporting events.

According to a news release Thursday, the Razorbacks will switch to mobile-only ticketing for all sports beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Fans will enter stadiums and arenas by scanning a quick response (QR) code located on a digital ticket.

Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said the change is being made after successfully launching a mobile entry option in recent seasons.

“Whether it is transferring tickets to family or friends, getting the latest update on gameday change or self-scanning themselves into the event, our fans now can manage their tickets, at their convenience, by utilizing their smart phones,” Yurachek said in a release.

After purchasing tickets, game attendees will download their tickets to their phone through a link in their email, and a print-at-home option will not longer be available. Parking passes will continue to be printed and mailed to those who purchase them.

The news release said the Razorbacks will be able to reallocate $180,000 by eliminating paper tickets.

