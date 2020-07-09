Sanchez to seek reelection to Bentonville City Council

NWA Democrat-Gazette/MIKE JONES Bentonville City Council members Octavio Sanchez (left) and Tim Robinson speak Tuesday before the start of the Committee of the Whole meeting in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE -- Octavio Sanchez announced Wednesday he'll seek reelection to the City Council.

Sanchez, 68, is the Ward 4, Position 1 councilman. Ward 4 encompasses the southeast part of the city.

The City Council has eight members, two each in four wards.

"What I like the most about being a council member is interacting with the citizens and hearing their ideas and concerns, to work on solutions and a better understanding," he said. "I have voted on the city's initiatives after studying them thoroughly and listening to every possible point of view."

He's the ex-officio City Council member to the Library Advisory Board and the Utilities Board and has served on the Airport Advisory Board.

Sanchez has lived in Bentonville for 23 years and works as a database administrator for Walmart.

He has a civil engineering degree from National Autonomous University of Mexico and a master's degree in information systems from Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico City.

Terms are for two years. Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website.

Municipal filings begin at noon July 29 and end at noon Aug. 5. The nonpartisan election is Nov. 3.