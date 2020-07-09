Seven Reddies test positive for virus

ARKADELPHIA -- Seven Henderson State University student-athletes have tested positive for covid-19, according to the school's Athletic Director Shawn Jones.

Jones said the university tested a total of 135 student-athletes Monday.

"We brought them in on Sunday," Jones said. "[We] put them in individual rooms, brought them food, tested them at 7:30 on Monday morning, and then by 7:30 on Tuesday morning we had the results. So they were all quarantined upon arrival. And then once we got the results -- obviously we have the seven positives and worked to quarantine them additionally and set up an additional test for them because, as I'm sure you've read, you always want to make sure the validity is as strong as it can be in these tests. And so we've done that. That's taken place for those that are still here."

HSU active president and general counsel Elaine Kneebone reportedly sent out an email to the campus community announcing the seven positive results, but an out of office reply was received in response to a Freedom of Information Act request sent Wednesday.

David Salley, Henderson State's sports information director, said while he could not say what sport the athletes compete in, he did explain that the university just began voluntary workouts.

"From what I understand, just now for everyone is when students are allowed to come back according to NCAA rules," he said. "We tested as quick as we possibly could."

Student-athletes who live off campus with one of those who tested positive "are now required to undergo a two-week quarantine period as well," he noted. "Entire teams are not being quarantined, but roommates of those who have tested positive are."

Jones said while many schools across the country are screening athletes, he feels that more testing is needed.

"I'm really proud of the fact that we are testing all of our student-athletes because I think it's the right thing to do," Jones said. "We're making sure that we're putting their health and safety at the front of everything we do, and not only theirs but those who they'll come in contact with.

"I know there are a lot of places that are just screening kids everyday but not testing. ... And if you're not testing, that means you've got seven kids on average, if you have that number of folks, who are running around various places not being quarantined coming into contact with other people, and potentially spreading the virus."